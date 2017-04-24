You Look FAABulous

LABR FAAB Report: Week of April 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

SUCCESSFUL BIDS

Blake Parker, LAA Mastersball 5 Fangraphs 3 SiriusXM 1 Baseball Prospectus 1 Baseball HQ 1 NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Cheslor Cuthbert, KC NFBC/Stats, Inc. 3 Tyler Duffey, MIN NFBC/Stats, Inc. 3 Mastersball 2 Baseball Prospectus 1 Jim Adduci, DET USA TODAY Sports 3 Yolmer Sanchez, CWS Baseball HQ 2 NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 USA TODAY Sports 1 Adam Warren, NYY Baseball HQ 1 Baseball Prospectus 1 Mat Latos, TOR Baseball Prospectus 1 JC Ramirez, LAA Baseball Prospectus 1 Will Harris, HOU Baseball Prospectus 1 Yusmeiro Petit, LAA Mastersball 1 NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Ryan Goins, TOR NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Baseball HQ 1 Leury Garcia, CWS Rotowire 1 USA TODAY Sports 1 NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Heath Hembree, BOS NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Baseball Prospectus 1 Tommy Kahnle, CWS Fangraphs 1

UNAWARDED BIDS

John Hicks, DET USA TODAY Sports 2 NFBC/Stats, Inc. 2 Shane Peterson, TB USA TODAY Sports 1 NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Cliff Pennington, LAA NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Baseball HQ 1 Matt Barnes, BOS NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Baseball Prospectus 1 Zach McAllister, CLE NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Michael Tonkin, MIN Mastersball 1 Alex Wilson, DET Baseball Prospectus 1 Bryan Shaw, CLE Baseball Prospectus 1 Casey Lawrence, TOR Baseball Prospectus 1 Joe Jimenez, DET Baseball Prospectus 1 Nick Vincent, SEA Baseball Prospectus 1 James Hoyt, HOU Baseball HQ 1 Joe Smith, TOR Baseball HQ 1

Lawr Michaels' Commentary

A session of spirited bidding occurred in AL LABR as we finish up our first month of play, and the guy I targeted, Blake Parker of the Angels, who-get this this--"might" get some Angels saves went to me for $5 with eight other teams submitting bids, six of them for $1.

Parket wound up as not just the most sought after, but the most expensive with Greg Ambrosius and Shawn Childs divvying up $3 a pop for both Tyler Duffey and Cheslor Cuthbert. while our host, Steve Gardner also went the whole three bucks for Jim Adduci

Finishing off the crooked bids, Dave Adler copped Yolmer Carlos Sanchez for a couple of bucks and the remaining fodder were battles for players new and old for a buck, with the winning contingent upon the combination of demand and position in the standings.

The likes of Tommy Kahnle, Heath Hembree, Ryan Goins, Yusmeiro Petit, and Mat Latos were all such acquisitions, and Mike Gianella made the whole strategy a point picking up Latos, JC Ramirez, and Will Harris all at the bargain basement price.

Todd's Take

Wow, what a bunch of meh. Usually, if I can't unearth a strategic point to discuss, I'll pick out a player I find intriguing and offer a thumbnail sketch. But man, I see no one.

So instead, I'll do this. The Mariners designated Leonys Martin. There are a couple of AL Central squads, the Indians and Tigers, in need of a center fielder. Yeah, Martin is off to a slow start, but in today's financial climate, his contract, just under 5 million, isn't cost prohibitive. I wouldn't be swift to cut bait, assuming you have a reserve spot to stash the fly chaser.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

SUCCESSFUL BIDS

Jose Osuna, PIT Lenny Melnick 7 USA TODAY Sports 6 Baseball HQ 1 Colton & The Wolfman 1 Greg Garcia, STL USA TODAY Sports 5 NFBC/Stats, Inc. 1 Baseball HQ 1 Mastersball 1 RotoWire - DVR 1 Allen Cordoba, SD Yakkertech 2 Colton & The Wolfman 2 USA TODAY Sports 2 Baseball HQ 1 RotoWire - DVR 1 Zach Eflin, PHI Yakkertech 2 Mastersball 2 Chris Taylor, LAD Colton & The Wolfman 1 Mastersball 1 Baseball HQ 1 Chase d'Arnaud, ATL RotoWire - DVR 1 USA TODAY Sports 1 Baseball HQ 1 Patrick Kivlehan, CIN Mastersball 1 Yakkertech 2 Daniel Descalso, ARI Baseball HQ 1 USA TODAY Sports 1 Justin Grimm, CHC Derek Carty 1 Wandy Peralta, CIN Mastersball 1 Matt Bowman, STL Mastersball 1

UNAWARDED BIDS

Hansel Robles, NYM Derek Carty 1 Neil Ramirez, SF Derek Carty 1

Brian Walton's Commentary

Jose Osuna was added to the Pirates’ roster with the suspension of Starling Marte. Though the 24-year old qualifies at first base initially, his likely deployment will be in the outfield. The promise of semi-regular at-bats led to five offers. Lenny Melnick at $7 barely edged the next-best bid by $1.

With the Cardinals infield shaky (Jhonny Peralta on the DL and Aledmys Diaz and Kolten Wong scuffling), reserve Greg Garcia is seeing more playing time and seems to have the confidence of manager Mike Matheny. Five owners wanted Garcia, but Steve Gardner of USA TODAY’s $5 did the loudest talking.

Allen Cordoba is an interesting story. Last season, the shortstop finished in the rookie-level Appalachian League. For that reason, the Cardinals left him unprotected in the Rule 5 Draft, but San Diego pounced. Though the 21-year-old has been eased into action early on, he is contributing. That led to four offers, with Steve Moyer of Yakkertech winning at $2 on a tiebreaker (standings).

Todd's Take

I, too, am intrigued with Cordoba. The initial plan was for Cordoba to rarely play but by rule he had to be on the Padres 25-man roster lest be returned to the Redbirds. A shortstop by trade, Cordoba saw some action in place of the struggling Travis Jankowski as well as at his natural position. Erick Aybar was signed as a stop-gap, if Cordoba can show anything, the (Ay)bar isn't set so high he can't earn a lot more playing time.

MIXED LEAGUE

SUCCESSFUL BIDS

Trevor Rosenthal, STL Yahoo Sports 11 Yahoo Sports 5 @TheFantasyFix 4 RotoExperts/FNTSY 3 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Jordan Montgomery, NYY Fantasy Alarm 11 USA TODAY Sports 6 @TheFantasyFix 3 Scout Fantasy 2 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 2 RotoExperts/FNTSY 1 Rotowire 1 Taylor Motter, SEA Yahoo Sports 9 Baseball Prospectus 4 USA TODAY Sports 3 @TheFantasyFix 3 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 3 Scout Fantasy 3 RotoExperts/FNTSY 2 Mastersball 1 Rotowire 1 Zach Eflin, PHI ESPN.com 8 Rotowire 1 Bud Norris, LAA Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 6 Yahoo Sports 6 @TheFantasyFix 4 Fangraphs 3 Rotowire 2 Wade Miley, BAL USA TODAY Sports 6 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 4 @TheFantasyFix 3 Baseball Prospectus 1 Norichika Aoki, HOU ESPN.com 5 Aaron Hicks, NYY Yahoo Sports 5 Yahoo Sports 3 USA TODAY Sports 2 Mastersball 1 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Baseball HQ 1 @TheFantasyFix 1 Enrique Hernandez, LAD Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 4 Mastersball 1 Chad Kuhl, PIT Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 4 Fantasy Alarm 8 Rotowire 1 @TheFantasyFix 1 Tim Beckham, TB Baseball Prospectus 3 Mastersball 1 Juan Lagares, NYM ESPN.com 3 Lonnie Chisenhall, CLE USA TODAY Sports 3 Mastersball 1 Fangraphs 1 Baseball HQ 1 Matt Davidson, CWS @TheFantasyFix 2 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Ty Blach, SF Scout Fantasy 2 MLB.com 2 Jacob Barnes, MIL @TheFantasyFix 2 Scout Fantasy 1 Cody Reed, CIN Baseball Prospectus 1 Yonder Alonso, OAK Mastersball 1 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 4 Yahoo Sports 3 Trevor Plouffe, OAK Mastersball 1 MLB.com 1 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 John Hicks, DET Razzball (Rudy Gamble) 1 Tyler Chatwood, COL RotoExperts/FNTSY 1 Fantasy Alarm 3 Clayton Richard, SD Rotowire 1 Alex Avila, DET Yahoo Sports 1 MLB.com 1 Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Austin Romine, NYY Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Rotowire 1 MLB.com 1 Whit Merrifield, KC Scout Fantasy 1 Tucker Barnhart, CIN Rotowire 1 MLB.com 1

UNAWARDED BIDS

Miguel Gonzalez, CWS Fantasy Alarm 6 Baseball Prospectus 1 Cody Bellinger, LAD @TheFantasyFix 2 Justin Wilson, DET Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 2 Albert Almora Jr., CHC Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Brad Hand, SD Baseball Prospectus 1 Brad Peacock, HOU Yahoo Sports 1 Chris Iannetta, ARI Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Ezequiel Carrera, TOR Mastersball 1 Guillermo Heredia, SEA Mastersball 1 Jhoulys Chacin, SD Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Martin Perez, TEX Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Robinson Chirinos, TEX Fangraphs Sleeper Bust 1 Ronald Torreyes, NYY USA TODAY Sports 1 Scooter Gennett, CIN Baseball Prospectus 1 Scott Feldman, CIN Rotowire 1 Tyler Anderson, COL @TheFantasyFix 1

Todd Zola's Commentary

Busy week for Mixed LABR with injuries and suspensions running amok.

Despite Seung Hwan Oh seemingly rounding into form, Trevor Rosenthal garnered the highest bid, with Scott Pianowski hoping the former closer becomes the current closer, or at minimum returns to dominating form, providing whiffs and ratio support, along with the occasional ninth inning bonus.

Taylor Motter drew bids from 10 of the 15 owners, the odd thing being he has more hair than all 10 of us combined. Short-term, Motter is filling in for Jean Segura. Long term, with the DFA of Leonys Martin, some outfield run is possible, as is some time at first base. Dan Vogelbach has been summoned, ostensibly to play the strong side of a platoon with Danny Valencia. If the club is willing to potential eat 5 million from Martin, what's another 3 million by letting Valencia go? Motter could also see time when Guillermo Heredia cools off. It's not a sure thing Motter plays regularly after Segura returns, but there's a plausible pathway to at bats. The Mariners have demonstrated they'll play the hot hand, but they'll also cut bait when the ride ends. The power he's displaying will no doubt wane, though he can pop one out now and again. Earlier in his minor league career, Motted was tracking with decnt on base skills, but they've declined the past couple of years. He does, however, have the ability steal some bags, fitting in well with the Seattle's new-found proclivity to run.

Todd's Take

Some guy has four of his six first picks on the DL. Oh wait, that's me. I'm scrambling with Josh Donaldson, Madison Bumgarner, J.D. Martinez and Zach Britton shelved. So much for following last season's blueprint of strong pitching with safe hitting. Like anyone in this situation, all I can do is plug the holes, stay on top of matchups and hope I'm still competitive when my walking wounded return. The loss of MadBum will be hardest to overcome, since the draft was built around the contributions he provides. Getting Carlos Carrasco at a discount in February helps. Last week, I added Derek Holland and Chase Anderson, which is why I didn't go hard after arms this week, instead looking to fill in the hitters. I also have Marcus Semien, out for a while after wrist surgery.

Not seeing much differentiation between the flotsam and jetsam to upgrade my corner and utility, I strung together two sets of $1 bids, landing on Yonder Alonso and Trevor Plouffe to take the place of Yandy Diaz and Chase Headley.

Good times.